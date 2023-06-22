Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $10 gift card

article

The American Red Cross wants everyone to enjoy a safe and fun Fourth of July, which includes ensuring a strong blood supply for patients in hospitals across the country.

Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood as well as platelet donors, are needed to make an appointment to give now to ensure blood remains available for patients this summer.

To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering the following to those who come to give in the coming weeks:

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give in June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma July 1-11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/gifts

By scheduling and keeping appointments right now, donors can help ensure patients relying on blood donations also get to enjoy their summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Dodge

Ashippun

7/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

7/7/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

7/17/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

7/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Iron Ridge

7/13/2023: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

7/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Mayville

6/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Waupun

7/6/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

7/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Eden

7/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St

Fond du Lac

6/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

7/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

7/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

Oakfield

7/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

6/27/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

7/7/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Ixonia

7/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

6/26/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW POST 3589, 1420 S ROCKWELL ST

Lake Mills

7/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aztalan Engineering Inc, 100 S Industrail Dr

Waterloo

7/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

Watertown

6/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

7/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Associated Bank, 600 E Main St,

7/19/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

6/22/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

7/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th ave

7/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

7/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

Greendale

7/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Hales Corners

7/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hales Corners Library, 5885 S 116th St

Milwaukee

6/23/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

6/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/28/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

7/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

7/10/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Summit Place, 6737 W Washington St.

7/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., OPE Brewing Co, 6751 W National Ave

7/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

7/19/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

Oak Creek

7/5/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

River Hills

6/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

West Allis

7/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

Whitefish Bay

7/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whitefish Bay Library, 5420 N Marlborough Dr

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

7/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Saukville

7/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

7/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Rd

Mt Pleasant

7/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Racine

7/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St

_______________

Sheboygan

Oostburg

7/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave

Plymouth

6/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

7/13/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

6/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

7/19/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

7/17/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

6/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

7/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

7/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

Sharon

7/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

6/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

7/21/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Hartford

7/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

7/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

Slinger

6/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Slinger Community Library, 220 Slinger Rd

West Bend

7/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

6/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/19/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Brookfield, 20075 Water Tower Blvd

Hartland

6/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

6/30/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

7/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

Menomonee Falls

7/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

7/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James Parish, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd

Muskego

6/29/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

7/12/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

7/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

6/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

6/30/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

7/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

7/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court

Sussex

6/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

7/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.