Donald Trump Wisconsin campaign visit in Prairie du Chien on Sept. 28

Former President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks in Prairie du Chien in southwest Wisconsin on Saturday morning, Sept. 28.

The campaign visit is expected to happen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Prairie du Chien Area Arts Center (800 E. Crawford Street).

Those interested in attending can register for tickets. Each registrant is limited to two tickets per mobile phone number – and all tickets will be doled out on a first come, first served basis.

Most recent visit to Wisconsin

The former president last campaigned in Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 7 when he visited Mosinee. The rally that day was held at Central Wisconsin Airport.

At the rally, Trump outlined his plans to "Drain the swamp" — a throwback to his winning 2016 campaign message as he ran as an outsider challenging the status quo. Though Trump spent four years in the Oval Office, he vowed anew to "cast out the corrupt political class" if he wins again and to "cut the fat out of our government for the first time, meaningfully, in 60 years."

Democrats consider Wisconsin to be one of the must-win "blue wall" states. Biden, who was in Wisconsin earlier, won the state in 2020 by just under 21,000 votes. Trump carried it by a slightly larger margin, nearly 23,000 votes, in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.