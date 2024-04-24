Donald Trump visiting Waukesha on Wednesday, May 1

article

Former President Donald Trump will visit Waukesha on Wednesday, May 1, as his campaign to return to the White House continues amid an ongoing hush money trial.

Trump was last in the battleground state on April 2 to address supporters in Green Bay. His website said the upcoming stop will be at the Waukesha County Expo Center at 2 p.m. and focus on inflation and immigration.

The Biden Administration continues to keep a foothold in Wisconsin as well. Vice President Kamala Harris was in La Crosse on Monday, her third stop in the state this year. President Joe Biden unveiled a student debt relief plan in Madison on April 8.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released April 17, showed Trump leading Biden by two points among likely Wisconsin voters. In the January poll, it was Trump 49% and Biden 49% among registered voters. Among likely voters, it was Trump 50% and Biden 49%.

Trump is currently on trial in a New York hush money case, accused of falsifying records as part of a scheme to bury stories he feared would hurt his 2016 campaign.