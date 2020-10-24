Donald Trump Jr. to travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday

The president's son is slated to campaign for his father in De Pere Tuesday, Oct. 27, a release from the Trump campaign said Saturday.

The 'Make America Great Again!' event will start at 4 p.m. at Amerilux International Airport. Doors open for general admission at 2:30 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. will host three events in Ohio and Michigan on Monday, Oct. 26 and two events in Wisconsin and Iowa on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

President Trump is also scheduled to be in Wisconsin on Tuesday, one week before Election Day. He will speak in West Salem in La Crosse County. That will be his second trip to Wisconsin in four days. The president will speak in Waukesha Saturday evening, Oct. 24.