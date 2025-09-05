article

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Don Majkowski was cited for disorderly conduct after an Eau Claire bar incident last month, according to police records.

An Eau Claire Police Department incident report states officers were called to a bar for an "undesirable" on the night of Aug. 29. It was reported that a man "choked an employee" and refused to leave.

The incident report said a woman told police that Majkowksi, 61, and another man were pushing each other near the bar, and she had tried to separate them. She then called the 20-year-old victim over to help, and Majkowski grabbed the man's neck.

The victim told officers, according to the incident report, that it "did not cause him pain but he did not consent to it." Ultimately, staff was able to separate Majkowski from the situation and escort him outside.

Marks on man's neck after incident involving Don Majkowski (Credit: Eau Claire Police Department via WEAU-TV)

The incident report also said Majkowski was "extremely intoxicated, he was unable to unlock his phone and contact his Uber." Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct and escorted Majkowski to a hotel where he said he was staying.

While on the way to the hotel, the incident report said Majkowski told police he was "jumped" because "boyfriends of the girls at the bar were jealous of him because he was a prior NFL player." A few minutes after he was dropped off at the hotel, hotel staff called to report a man was "very intoxicated" and "did not have a room here." Officers then picked him up again and took him to another hotel.

No other issues were reported.

The Packers selected Majkowski in the 10th round of the 1987 NFL Draft. He played the first six seasons of his career in Green Bay, during which he started 49 games and was named to the 1989 Pro Bowl.

Majkowski later played for the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions before retiring from the NFL after the 1996 season.