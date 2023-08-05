Domino's delivery driver inspires Milwaukee kids: 'I can change'

article

A Milwaukee man named Domino's "best delivery driver in the state of Wisconsin" is using his platform and the power of pizza to inspire kids.

Monta Beamon spoke to young people Saturday at the city's "We Got This" garden near 9th and Ring. Of course, he had to bring some pizza.

Beamon told his story of how he turned his life around after doing two stints in jail.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"You ask me if I take pride in my job – absolutely. Because I gotta bust my butt hard as I can so I can change," he said. "If I give a half effort, I'm only going to get half results."

As for why Beamon was named the state's top deliver driver: He made 11,000 delivers in Milwaukee in just eight months.