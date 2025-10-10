Domestic Violence Awareness: Waukesha coffee shops help spread word

The Brief Coffee sleeves in Waukesha County cafés serve as discreet conversation starters for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The idea addresses a spike in those seeking help and aims to put a lifeline directly into the hands of victims. The Women's Center initiative highlights a sobering statistic (71 deaths since 1992) and provides crisis hotline numbers and resources.



Coffee is serving as a conversation starter in Waukesha County during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Conversation starter

What we know:

It is a sobering reminder every October from The Women's Center. Seventy-one people have been killed in Waukesha County acts of domestic violence since 1992.

Advocacy specialist Mo Dempsey said there was a 54% increase in the number of people seeking help from the center's crisis hotline in 2024. That upward trend continues in 2025.

What they're saying:

"It’s happening in our community – not somewhere far off. It’s all right here," Dempsey said. "I’m seeing more people in need of restraining orders, going through various court processes."

Mo Dempsey

Messages on coffee sleeves

Dig deeper:

Dempsey thought of a new idea to get resources directly and discreetly to those who need it. This week, 8,000 coffee sleeves were distributed to local cafés like Mama D's in Waukesha. Each sleeve shares a local statistic and, more importantly, hotline numbers and resources for help.

"The feedback from the community has been really great," said Jessica Weber, Mama D's manager.

"It’s a really quick, easy way to spread such an important message," Dempsey said.

This could be someone's way out of a bad relationship. It is a lifeline in their fingertips.

What they're saying:

"Putting something directly into their hands that starts that conversation," Dempsey said. "Maybe this is a sign that I reach out."

The Women's Center is always worried about victims who feel trapped. Officials say domestic violence is underreported, but help is available.

"So many conversations like this – deep life conversations – come out in the line to get a coffee," Dempsey said.

Where coffee sleeves are available

What you can do:

The coffee sleeves are available at Mama D's in Waukesha and Wales, Café De Arts in Waukesha, the Menomonee Falls Public Library Café and Stone Creek Coffee at Carroll University.