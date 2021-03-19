Expand / Collapse search

DOJ releases evidence from deadly Kewaskum home invasions

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

DOJ releases evidence from deadly Kewaskum home invasions

The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Friday, March 19 released evidence from a pair of deadly Kewaskum home invasions.&nbsp;

KEWASKUM, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Friday, March 19 released evidence from a pair of deadly Kewaskum home invasions. 

On Feb. 3, a deputy shot and killed 30-year-old Nicholas Pingel after he killed two men. 

Mostly-redacted 911 calls offer a slight glimpse into what happened to the victims of Pingel's rage.

The DOJ released photographs of a shotgun that deputies say Pingel stole from and used to kill 77-year-old homeowner Carl Halvorsen.

Weapon used by Nicholas Pingel in Kewaskum home invasion (Wisconsin DOJ)

Law enforcement audio: "We did just pass by him. He has a long gun in his hands."

In another home invasion, investigators say Pingel shot and killed Ray Engelking while fighting over a different gun.

Nicholas Pingel

Nicholas Pingel

Radio calls detailed the moment a shootout began between Pingel and deputies.

Law enforcement audio: "We got shots fired. He’s shooting back at us. He’s down in the ditch. He’s down in the ditch on the west side of Forest View."

Law enforcement responds to Town of Kewaskum incident

Documents reveal Deputy Lee Goodman discharged four rounds from his rifle and Pingle died at the scene. The Washington County District Attorney's Office deemed the shooting justified; Goodman will not face criminal charges.

Law enforcement audio: "Subject appears down, weapons in his hand, no movement."

The investigation revealed Pingel had been released from prison and had struggled with mental health issues.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Washington County deputy 'justified' in fatal shooting of West Bend man
slideshow

Washington County deputy 'justified' in fatal shooting of West Bend man

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, March 17 that it has reviewed the independent police investigation relating to the fatal police shooting of Nicholas Pingel of West Bend by an on-duty Washington County sheriff’s deputy. After that review, the D.A.'s office officially cleared the deputy’s actions as justifiable.

Victims of Oconomowoc warehouse shooting identified; no motive known
slideshow

Victims of Oconomowoc warehouse shooting identified; no motive known

Law enforcement is providing an update in the wake of a warehouse shooting that left two people dead at the Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc. 

Woman charged with attempted homicide in Cudahy police shooting
slideshow

Woman charged with attempted homicide in Cudahy police shooting

A West Allis woman has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting in Cudahy on March 13.