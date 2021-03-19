DOJ releases evidence from deadly Kewaskum home invasions

The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Friday, March 19 released evidence from a pair of deadly Kewaskum home invasions.

On Feb. 3, a deputy shot and killed 30-year-old Nicholas Pingel after he killed two men.

Mostly-redacted 911 calls offer a slight glimpse into what happened to the victims of Pingel's rage.

The DOJ released photographs of a shotgun that deputies say Pingel stole from and used to kill 77-year-old homeowner Carl Halvorsen.

Weapon used by Nicholas Pingel in Kewaskum home invasion (Wisconsin DOJ)

Law enforcement audio: "We did just pass by him. He has a long gun in his hands."

In another home invasion, investigators say Pingel shot and killed Ray Engelking while fighting over a different gun.

Nicholas Pingel

Radio calls detailed the moment a shootout began between Pingel and deputies.

Law enforcement audio: "We got shots fired. He’s shooting back at us. He’s down in the ditch. He’s down in the ditch on the west side of Forest View."

Law enforcement responds to Town of Kewaskum incident

Documents reveal Deputy Lee Goodman discharged four rounds from his rifle and Pingle died at the scene. The Washington County District Attorney's Office deemed the shooting justified; Goodman will not face criminal charges.

Law enforcement audio: "Subject appears down, weapons in his hand, no movement."

The investigation revealed Pingel had been released from prison and had struggled with mental health issues.

