Dodge County vehicle break-ins; 3 teens face weapon, drug charges

The Brief Three teenagers were taken into custody on weapon and drug charges after recent vehicle break-ins in Beaver Dam. One of these break-ins resulted in the theft of a handgun. The investigation remains ongoing.



Three teenagers were taken into custody for weapon and drug charges in Dodge County.

What we know:

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, June 25, near N University and Vermont in Beaver Dam, following numerous investigations into vehicle break-ins that occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 22.

One of these break-ins resulted in the theft of a handgun.

The sheriff’s office collaborated with the Beaver Dam Police Department to execute the search warrant. The search resulted in the recovery of the stolen handgun, along with other stolen property.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has referred juvenile charges on two Beaver Dam juveniles:

A 13-year-old juvenile has been charged as a juvenile for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

A 16-year-old juvenile has been charged as a juvenile for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia

Dig deeper:

Adult charges have also been referred to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office on a 17-year-old male from Sparta for misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office would also like to remind citizens to remove valuables from their vehicles and keep them locked at all times while they are not in use.