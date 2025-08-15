Dodge County train derailment west of Reeseville; 22 cars derailed

The Brief There has been a train derailment just west of the Village of Reeseville in Dodge County. The train derailed just after 2 p.m. Friday – and roughly 22 cars derailed. There are no reported injuries in this incident, including the crew of the train.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a train derailment of a Canadian Pacific Train just west of the Village of Reeseville.

Officials said the train had a total of 95 cars and approximately 22 of those cars derailed.

A news release says the train derailed just after 2 p.m. Friday. It is reported to be carrying crude oil and no other substances. Some of that substance is believed to have leaked from the derailed cars. However, there does not appear to be any immediate danger to the public.

Additionally, there is no evacuation which is required as there is only one residence in the area who chose to voluntarily leave the area to allow for emergency crews to work.

Dodge County authorities are asking the public to avoid the area so that emergency crews can manage this incident.

Canadian Pacific statement

"Multiple cars of a CPKC train derailed Friday afternoon at about 2 p.m. in a rural area just west of Reeseville in Dodge County. There are no injuries. The initial assessment is that approximately 22 rail cars are involved. The cars are carrying crude oil. There is no fire and no threat to public safety. The initial assessment indicates at least one car is leaking product. CPKC crews, including hazardous materials experts and environmental teams have responded to the site. Additional personnel, including senior operating officials, and equipment are responding to the scene to conduct a full assessment and begin a clean-up this evening. The cause of the derailment is under investigation."