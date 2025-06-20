Dodge County town board chairman accused of hanging, killing dog

The Brief A Town of Chester chairperson in Dodge County is charged with felony animal mistreatment. Richard Van Buren is accused of killing a loose dog that was brought to him. He appeared in court on Friday, June 20, and his bond was set at $5,000.



An elected official in Dodge County is out of jail on bond after he was charged with killing a loose dog.

The man made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon, June 20, in Juneau.

Town of Chester Chairperson Richard Van Buren is charged with one felony count of mistreatment of animals.

Prosecutors say he hung a dog by a leash.

Richard Van Buren

Incident details

What we know:

The 55-year-old Van Buren appeared by video in Dodge County court on Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors charged Van Buren on Friday in connection with the death of a golden retriever.

Earlier this week, a woman found the dog along a Horicon Marsh hiking trail, and it looked like it needed help and was dehydrated.

The dog

"Just scared. He was scared. It took me 45 minutes to get this dog to trust me," said Shelby Krohn, who witnessed the death of the dog.

Krohn says she drove around for several hours, trying to find its owner.

She called Waupun police, the sheriff's office, and then the human society, which doesn't have a contract to take in dogs with the Town of Chester, where the dog was found.

"Considered a Chester Township dog, and I was told to take him to this Rich guy," added Krohn. "What happened after that...you're going to have to give me a little bit."

According to the complaint, Krohn told investigators that Van Buren said something to the effect of 'this is what we do on this farm when dogs bite' and then pulled the dog from the car through the car window by the leash, hoisted it up in the air about two feet off the ground, the dog eventually died.

Van Buren said in an interview with investigators that he was "mad" after the dog bit him.

"I get bit by my own dog and I don't kill the dog," said Krohn. "I am like, please stop, stop you are killing this dog."

FOX6 reached out to Van Buren's attorney, and has not heard back.

A judge gave Van Buren a $5,000 signature bond and conditions of no domesticated dogs in his home; however, farm cats and livestock are allowed under the bond conditions.

What's next:

He has a review hearing scheduled for July 16 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 24.

Previous reporting

The backstory:

On Tuesday, June 17, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said an incident was reported on Oakwood Road, which resulted in the dog’s death.

The death of the golden retriever quickly blew up on social media.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office acknowledged the public outcry surrounding what happened, and noted they take the mistreatment of animals very seriously.

In a press release, the sheriff's office addressed online behavior and speculation:

"[…] social media posts have been seen that are grossly inaccurate and inflammatory. One such post alleged that a Dodge County Board Supervisor was on the scene of this incident. We can confirm that no Dodge County officials were present or were involved, and the only officials involved were from the town of Chester, and no other persons have been identified as being party to the crime of mistreating animals in this case."

Local perspective:

Shelby Krohn said she went for a walk on Tuesday at Marsh Haven Nature Center before the unthinkable happened.

Krohn said she came across a golden retriever who looked lost. As a dog lover, she wanted to help.

She said she spent 45 minutes coaxing the dog before she got him to get in her car.

Because she found the dog in the Town of Chester, Krohn said the Dodge County Humane Society told her to take the golden retriever to Chairman Van Buren.

That's when she said everything took a turn.

She said Van Buren strangled the dog to death.

"That was not a mistreatment of an animal, that was murder of an animal. And I've seen this and witnessed this," Krohn said. "When I close my eyes, all I can see is those dog eyes looking at me while this man is strangling him to death and I couldn't do anything. I couldn't do anything.

What they're saying:

Regarding the large response and various social media posts, the sheriff’s office provided the following:

"The sheriff’s office certainly took note that there was significant public outcry on this case. However, the sheriff would like the community to know that the sheriff’s office does not make enforcement decisions based on outcry or pressure from the community as that would be inappropriate and unethical. Rather, we take the time to gather the necessary evidence that the district attorney needs for a successful prosecution. While the community may at times request immediate action by a law enforcement agency, that may not always be what is best for the final resolution of a case. If the sheriff’s office were to make snap decisions in cases like this, and a defendant in a case were not held accountable as a result, there would be equally significant public outcry. This is why we always strive to conduct as much of the investigation, when possible, before making an arrest.

Additionally, there have been threatening comments made by some community members that must be addressed. Threats to the personal safety and property of individuals are not only inappropriate but may also be illegal. While we respect the freedom of speech, that freedom of speech does have limits when it comes to threatening another person’s life, family members, or property. The sheriff’s office will take threats seriously and make arrests as appropriate if they are deemed to be in violation of the law. This includes threats which are made via social media."

Dodge County Humane Society Executive Director Kensie Drinkwine provided the following statement:

"We are heartbroken and deeply disturbed by the recent incident involving the death of a dog in the Town of Chester. The Dodge County Humane Society exists to protect and advocate for the welfare of all animals, and this tragic act stands in direct opposition to the values of compassion, responsibility and care that we strive to uphold in our community.

This incident highlights the urgent need for better education, accountability and humane training for anyone entrusted with the care of animals – especially public officials. No animal deserves to suffer or die because of negligence or cruelty.

We want to sincerely thank the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and professional response to this matter. We trust their investigation will be thorough and just, and we support them fully as they work to bring clarity and accountability to this heartbreaking situation.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this loss, and we remain committed to protecting every animal in Dodge County with the dignity and compassion they deserve."