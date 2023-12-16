Dodge County SUV, bicycle crash; man seriously injured

article

A Dodge County SUV-vs-bicycle crash sent a man to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries Friday, Dec. 15.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on State Highway 60 near Roche Road in the town of Elba. The sheriff's office said a 28-year-old Columbus woman was headed east and hit a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man who was on a bicycle.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, but the sheriff's office said he was wearing dark clothing and had no lights. The crash happened near the fog line.

The 31-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.