Dodge County sheriff seeks help locating Huber inmate David Pirtle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
David Pirtle

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Huber Inmate walk away named David Pirtle. Pirtle has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. 

His last known address is on North Military Road in Fond Du Lac but has also been known to frequent an address on Morris Street in Fond Du Lac and Michigan Street in North Fond Du lac. 

Pirtle is known to travel in a 2016 Black Nissan Altima and a 2007 Grey Chrysler 300.  Pirtle was serving a 120-day and 60-day Huber sentence on GPS electronic monitoring for Operating While Intoxicated and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer. Follow up attempts to locate Pirtle and return him to the jail were unsuccessful, thus he is considered a Huber walk away. 

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asks for the assistance of the public in providing information to assist in apprehending David Pirtle. 

If you have information on the whereabouts of David Pirtle, please do not make contact with him. Your safety is our priority and we do not want the public placing themselves in harm’s way.  We ask that you contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.

