Car found in Rock River, Dodge County sheriff's office investigating

A car was pulled from the Rock River in the Town of Hustisford on Wednesday afternoon, June 9.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in just before 3 p.m. Swimmers in the river reported the submerged vehicle near a bridge on Elmwood Road.

A Hustisford Fire Department watercraft was deployed and found the vehicle. The Beaver Dam Fire Department dive team verified that the vehicle was unoccupied, and it was pulled from the water.

The sheriff's office said it is a discard BMW.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating how the car ended up in the river. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-386-3726.

