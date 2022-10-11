Dodge County pursuit; driver arrested, suspected of OWI

article

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrested a Shawano County man after a pursuit early Tuesday morning, Oct. 11.

A deputy spotted the man's car for speeding on southbound U.S. Highway 151 around 12:45 a.m., the sheriff's office said. After initially stopping, though, the driver sped off – fleeing south past Beaver Dam.

The chase lasted roughly nine minutes, and the man was arrested without further incident. The sheriff's office identified the man as 33-year-old Jerale Market, who was subsequently booked in the Dodge County Jail for a probation violation.

The sheriff's office said charges stemming from the chase, including OWI, are being referred to the district attorney's office. Market was also cited for driving without a license, speeding and recklessly endangering safety.

No one was injured during the incident.