Dodge County police chase; speeds reached 100 mph, man in custody

article

A Madison man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, June 26 following a police chase in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, around midnight, deputies initiated a pursuit of a vehicle traveling at a "very high rate of speed" through the Village of Clyman on County J.

The vehicle traveled east to County DJ and north to the City of Juneau.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Speeds during this pursuit were approximately 100 mph. Tire deflation devices were utilized, and the vehicle stopped on State Highway 26 near County S just west of the City of Juneau.

The driver, a 39-year-old Madison man, was arrested for fleeing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant, and a probation violation. He was also issued numerous traffic citations. He was booked into the jail on the listed charges.