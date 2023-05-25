Dodge County police chase, crash; wanted man seriously injured

article

A wanted Appleton man was flown to a hospital after fleeing police and crashing in Dodge County Thursday, May 24.

Beaver Dam police tried to stop a stolen vehicle near U.S. Highway 151 and County Highway W around 3:45 p.m. The driver led a high-speed chase until officers lost sight of the vehicle on County Highway G and called it off.

A short time later, the sheriff's office said the vehicle crashed into a tree near County Highway G and Well Road in the town of Lowell. The driver, identified by the sheriff's office as 36-year-old Pao Yang, was flown to the hospital via Flight for Life with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office said Yang had a warrant out for his arrest and the vehicle was a stolen rental car equipped with an electronic license plate flipper. He was arrested for drug-related OWI.

The crash investigation is ongoing.