Dodge County motorcycle, dump truck crash, biker seriously hurt

A Watertown man, 61, was seriously hurt in a crash involving his motorcycle and a dump truck Thursday, June 15.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Highway R near County Highway O in the Township of Lebanon.

Sheriff's officials said the dump truck was turning into a driveway in front of the motorcycle when the collision occurred. According to officials, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the dump truck, a Watertown man, 52, wasn't hurt.