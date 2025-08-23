Dodge County motorcycle crash; rider ejected, seriously injured

article

The Brief An Oconomowoc man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County on Friday night, Aug. 22. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the motorcyclist went off the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole. He was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.



According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, just before midnight, deputies were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on County Highway CW west of County Highway EM in the Town of Emmet, just east of Watertown.

The initial investigation shows the 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading west on CW when it went off the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and was found by another person passing by.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, a 42-year-old man from Oconomowoc, was transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center. He was then flown by Flight for Life to the Aurora Medical Center Summit due to serious, life-threatening injuries.

The name of the driver is being withheld as the crash remains under investigation.