Dodge County motorcycle crash, man flown to hospital

article

The Brief A motorcycle crashed in Dodge County on Saturday afternoon. The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said the 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of impairment.



A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Dodge County crash on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened in the town of Oak Grove just after 2 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined the motorcycle was headed north on County Highway A near County Highway S and lost control after passing multiple vehicles.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The sheriff's office said the motorcycle went onto the shoulder, through a ditch, hit a culvert and went airborne. The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old Beaver Dam man, was ejected and hit a tree. He was wearing a helmet.

Flight for Life flew the man to a hospital, and he was arrested on suspicion of impairment. No one else was injured.

What we don't know:

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.