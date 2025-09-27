Dodge County motorcycle crash, man flown to hospital
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Dodge County crash on Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
It happened in the town of Oak Grove just after 2 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined the motorcycle was headed north on County Highway A near County Highway S and lost control after passing multiple vehicles.
The sheriff's office said the motorcycle went onto the shoulder, through a ditch, hit a culvert and went airborne. The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old Beaver Dam man, was ejected and hit a tree. He was wearing a helmet.
Flight for Life flew the man to a hospital, and he was arrested on suspicion of impairment. No one else was injured.
What we don't know:
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.
The Source: The Dodge County Sheriff's Office released information about the crash.