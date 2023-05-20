Dodge County crash, motorcycle rider flown to hospital

article

A motorcycle rider was flown to a Madison hospital after a Dodge County crash Saturday afternoon, May 20.

It happened near Jersey and Breezy Point in Trenton around 2:25 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, initial investigation shows a farm tractor was headed south on Jersey Road when it began to turn left into a driveway. The motorcycle rider was trying to pass at that time and collided with a wagon the tractor was towing.

The motorcycle rider, a 42-year-old Markesan man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

The tractor operator, a 38-year-old Waupun man, was not hurt.