Dodge County marsh wildfire; 24 fire departments respond

Two dozen Dodge County-area fire departments responded to a large wildfire Saturday, Nov. 6.

The fire broke out in the Mud Lake Wildlife Area near Reeseville – about 10 miles south of Beaver Dam – after an ATV crashed around 2:40 p.m.

According to the Dodge County Office of Emergency Management, a nearby fire department was called to provide mutual aid due to a simultaneous fire in Watertown. Ultimately, 24 departments from the Dodge County area responded.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As of 10:30 p.m., officials said, the fire was under control. Wisconsin State Drone Network drones are flying to make sure no hot spots reignite.

No homes or structures were damaged. There is no official word on how many acres were burned Saturday.