Dodge County marsh wildfire; 24 fire departments respond

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:47PM
Dodge County
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wildfire in Dodge County marsh

Dodge County fire departments responded to a large wildfire Saturday, Nov. 6. in the Mud Lake Wildlife Area south of Beaver Dam.

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - Two dozen Dodge County-area fire departments responded to a large wildfire Saturday, Nov. 6.

The fire broke out in the Mud Lake Wildlife Area near Reeseville – about 10 miles south of Beaver Dam – after an ATV crashed around 2:40 p.m.

According to the Dodge County Office of Emergency Management, a nearby fire department was called to provide mutual aid due to a simultaneous fire in Watertown. Ultimately, 24 departments from the Dodge County area responded.

As of 10:30 p.m., officials said, the fire was under control. Wisconsin State Drone Network drones are flying to make sure no hot spots reignite.

No homes or structures were damaged. There is no official word on how many acres were burned Saturday.

