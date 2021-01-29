Dodge County man gets 2 years in prison for drug offenses

article

A 33-year-old Waupun man was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 29 to two years in prison for a drug offense that transpired more than two years earlier.

Bradley Valcq was found guilty due to no contest plea of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs.

On Jan. 11, 2019, police stopped a black Volkswagen because the license plate was registered to a red Volkswagen.

An officer recognized Valcq, who had an active arrest warrant through probation and parole; he was on probation for a domestic battery conviction the previous year.

A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a separate active warrant. Once both were secure in a squad car, officers noticed a baggy in the back seat of the Volkswagen. The vehicle was searched after a K-9 indicated there were illegal substances, and officers found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana.

During interviews, the passenger who was arrested told police that Valcq usually picked up more methamphetamine, and what was found was a "small pickup."

Advertisement

In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision, according to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office. He faced additional drug-related charges, which were dismissed but read in.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.