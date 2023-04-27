Dodge County Huber walkaway in custody; located at Holiday Inn

article

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested Huber Inmate walk away, Michael Kirk.

Michael Kirk walked away from work release on Thursday, April 27, sheriff's officials said. There's a warrant for his arrest.

On Friday, April 28 authorities received a tip that Michael Kirk checked into the Holiday Inn Express in Beaver Dam. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Beaver Dam Police Department, and Dodge County Human Services made contact with him at his hotel room.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The subject barricaded himself inside his hotel room when contact was attempted at about 9:30 a.m. A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office negotiator used her skills to successfully talk the subject out of his room and the subject was taken into custody peacefully at about 12:40 p.m