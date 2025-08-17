Dodge County head-on crash; 2 injured, 1 flown to hospital

article

The Brief Two people were injured in a head-on crash Sunday in Oak Grove. A 21-year-old Beaver Dam driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital, while a 66-year-old Bryon, Ill., driver had minor injuries. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation by its Crash Investigation Team.



Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Oak Grove on Sunday, Aug. 17.

What we know:

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 4:19 p.m. on Sunday. It happened on County Highway A I, just south of County Highway S.

The preliminary investigation showed a Chevy Silverado was southbound on CTH A I and was driven by a 66-year-old man from Bryon, Ill. A Ford Focus was northbound on CTH A I, driven by a 21-year-old from Beaver Dam. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, entered the northbound lane and collided head-on with the southbound Silverado.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the Silverado sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Ford Focus sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital by Flight for Life.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.