Dodge County gas leak, evacuations ordered

Dodge County residents in the Juneau area have been evacuated from their homes after a crash caused a natural gas leak on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 29.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on State Highway 26 near the airport around 2:30 p.m. The area within a 1-mile radius of the leak was evacuated.

The crash damaged an above-ground natural gas pipe, creating a significant leak. As of 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said, the gas is expected to remain off for a long period of time. Electricity was restored, but it is unclear if it may need to be turned off at any point for repairs.

A warming shelter for residents is being set up at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, west of Main Street on State Highway 33 in Horicon. It will be open until at least 7:30 p.m.

There will be long-term road closures due to the incident, the sheriff's office said.

