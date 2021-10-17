Expand / Collapse search

Dodge County fatal motorcycle crash; speed, alcohol possible factors

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 days ago
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday, Oct. 17. It happened on S. Center Road near Jackson Road in the Township of Beaver Dam.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 5 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle in the ditch and a man nearby with no signs of life. 

The man, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Chase, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation shows that the motorcycle was southbound on S. Center Road when the operator failed to negotiate a curve, and entered the ditch. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle. 

Excessive speed and alcohol impairment are suspected of being possible factors, according to the sheriff's office. 

Assisting at the crash scene were the Beaver Dam Police Department, Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue, DCERT, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. 

The crash remains under investigation.

