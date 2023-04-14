Dodge County motorcycle crash, Beaver Dam man dead

article

A Beaver Dam man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday, April 14.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on State Highway 33 in the town of Hubbard around 6:10 p.m.

A loader driven by a 74-year-old Horicon man pulled out of a driveway onto State Highway 33 and hit the motorcycle.

The 58-year-old Beaver Dam motorcyclist was ejected. Despite life-saving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The loader operator was not hurt.