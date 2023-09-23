Dodge County fatal crash, woman dead

article

A 39-year-old woman died after a crash on State Highway 26 in Dodge County on Friday, Sept. 22.

Deputies were dispatched to State Highway 26 south of Red Cedar Road around 5 p.m. for a vehicle crash.

Officials said the woman was driving a 2006 Buick sedan northbound on State Highway 26 when she failed to navigate a curve. The sedan entered the northbound gravel shoulder, and the driver lost control, striking a tree.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the driver dead at the scene.