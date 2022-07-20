Dodge County fatal crash; vehicle goes off embankment, overturns

A 59-year-old man is dead following a crash Wednesday morning July 20 in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy located a motor vehicle crash around 12:43 a.m. on County Highway G approaching County Highway CP in the Township of Westford. The deputy found the driver near the vehicle and began life-saving measures.

Initial investigation showed that a 59-year-old man was operating a 2019 GMC pickup truck west on County Highway G -- approaching a curve in the roadway to the left. The Dodge pickup truck failed to negotiate the curve and drove off the right side of the roadway.

The pickup truck began a counter-clockwise spin, drove off of an embankment and overturned. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.