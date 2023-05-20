Dodge County fatal crash; semi, car collide on US 151

article

One person is dead, and three others were injured following a crash in Dodge County Saturday, May 20. A car struck a semi on US 151 northbound at County Highway M, Town of Chester.

Initial investigation shows a disabled 2020 International semi pulling double trailers was parked on the northbound shoulder of US 151 when a 2017 Chevy Sonic passenger car drifted onto the paved shoulder, striking the semi-trailer. A front seat passenger, a 38-year-old female from Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the passenger car, a 59-year-old male from Fall River, sustained serious injury and was taken by UW-Med Flight helicopter to UW-Hospital in Madison.

A 14-year-old female passenger from Fall River was ejected from the car and sustained serious life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, where she was then transported by Flight for Life helicopter to UW-Hospital in Madison. A 9-year-old female from Fall River sustained minor injuries and was treated at SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital.

The semi driver, a 32-year-old male from Oshkosh, was not injured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Names are being withheld pending family notification.