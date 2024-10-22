article

The Brief An Oconomowoc man died after a rollover crash on Tuesday morning. It happened in Dodge County near WIS-26 and County Road S. The sheriff's office said the man was not wearing a seatbelt.



A Dodge County rollover crash left an Oconomowoc man dead on Tuesday morning, Oct. 22.

It happened in the town of Oak Grove around 9:20 a.m. The sheriff's office said the driver was headed north on State Highway 26 near County Road S at that time.

The car drove onto the gravel shoulder, lost control, and turned across both lanes of traffic. It then went into a ditch, vaulted into a farm field and rolled over multiple times.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Oconomowoc, was ejected and died at the scene. The sheriff's office said he was not wearing a seatbelt.