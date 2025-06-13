Dodge County crash: Watertown man dead, semi driver injured

article

A Dodge County crash left a Watertown man dead on Friday morning. A car and semi collided on CTH A/I near CTH S in the town of Oak Grove. The man had to be extricated from his car and flown to a hospital.



A Dodge County crash left a Watertown man dead on Friday morning, June 13.

It happened in the town of Oak Grove around 10:10 a.m. The sheriff's office said the 42-year-old man was driving north on County Highway A/I and failed to negotiate a slight curve. He then entered the southbound lane and collided with a southbound semi-truck near County Highway S.

The semi came to a stop across both lanes of traffic, while the man's car stopped against a tree. The man had to be extricated from his car and was flown to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The semi driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

In addition to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Flight for Life, the Juneau Fire Department, Juneau EMS, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Horicon Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Burnett Fire Department, Juneau Police Department and DCERT assisted at the scene.