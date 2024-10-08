Dodge County fatal crash; driver of truck arrested, passenger died

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck that resulted in the death of an 87-year-old passenger.

Officials say the wreck happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 on County Road I at County Road GI -- in the Town of Lowell.

A news release says a pickup truck was traveling north on Baker Road approaching the stop sign at County Road GI, when it failed to stop for the stop sign. The driver, identified as 56-year-old Gregory Moritz from rural Reeseville, lost control and the vehicle went into a spin and struck the ditch, overturning multiple times and coming to rest in the ditch near County Road I.

Officials say Moritz was seen by EMS on scene and arrested for his sixth offense of operating while intoxicated. He made his initial appearance in Dodge County court on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

The passenger in the truck, identified by officials as 87-year-old Ralph Finkler of rural Reeseville, was taken by UW Med Flight to UW-Madison, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

A news release says neither Moritz nor Finkler were wearing their safety belts. Alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash, officials said.

Assisting at the scene were the Clyman/Lowell First Responders (CLR), Beaver Dam Paramedics and UW Med Flight.