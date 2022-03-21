Dodge County fatal crash: 87-year-old driver dead

article

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Township of Chester around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20.

Initial investigation showed that a 2008 Mercury was traveling east on Highway C, just west of Highway I, when it approached a curve in the roadway. The Mercury failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off of the roadway, striking several trees in the south ditch area.

The 87-year-old male driver (sole occupant) of the Mercury was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Waupun Fire Department, LifeStar Paramedics, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, MedFlight, Dodge County Medical Examiner, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

