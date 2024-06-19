Dodge County fatal crash; 2 dead, others injured

article

Two people are dead following a crash in Dodge County on Wednesday, June 19.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a four-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 33 in Herman, around 1 p.m.

The initial investigation indicated a westbound car driven by a 17-year-old male from Mayville crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 84-year-old male and his 79-year-old passenger. That pickup was struck by a following, eastbound passenger car driven by a 71-year-old Shorewood male, and a fourth car following that one had minor damage from either debris or light contact. The fourth car was driven by a 43- year-old Kewaskum female.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the 84-year-old male and 79-year-old female, both of rural Hustisford, died in the crash. Both of the deceased were pronounced dead at the scene, following their extrication from the pickup.

The 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital with suspected non-life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old and 43-year-old were evaluated at the scene by medical personnel, but not taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.