Dodge County fatal crash, Beaver Dam man dead

article

An 83-year-old Beaver Dam man has died after a Tuesday, May 9 crash.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 151 at County Road DE in Calamus shortly after 3 p.m. that day.

The sheriff's office said the 83-year-old was at a stop sign on County Road DE and pulled out when he was hit by another car that was traveling down U.S. Highway 151.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 83-year-old had to be extricated and was flown to a hospital where he ultimately died of his injuries on May 11. A passenger in his car, an 82-year-old Beaver Dam woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the other car, both from Crivitz, were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.