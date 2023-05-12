Dodge County fatal crash, Beaver Dam man dead
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - An 83-year-old Beaver Dam man has died after a Tuesday, May 9 crash.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 151 at County Road DE in Calamus shortly after 3 p.m. that day.
The sheriff's office said the 83-year-old was at a stop sign on County Road DE and pulled out when he was hit by another car that was traveling down U.S. Highway 151.
The 83-year-old had to be extricated and was flown to a hospital where he ultimately died of his injuries on May 11. A passenger in his car, an 82-year-old Beaver Dam woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and a passenger in the other car, both from Crivitz, were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.