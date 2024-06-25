Dodge County fatal crash; 1 dead, multiple injuries

article

One woman is dead after a Dodge County traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, June 25.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said it happened at approximately 2:21 p.m. on County Highway S at the intersection of County Highway G in Beaver Dam.

A Honda CR-V driven by a 68-year-old female from Alma, Wis., was traveling east on County Highway S when it did not stop at the stop sign at County Highway G.

A 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by a 35-year-old female from Watertown, was traveling south on County Highway G when it struck the Honda CR-V.

The Honda CR-V had three occupants, and the driver was flown from the scene by helicopter to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a 69-year-old female passenger from Alma, Wis., was transported from the scene to the hospital by helicopter and later died.

The third occupant, a 66-year-old female from Minnesota, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was treated and released.

The 35-year-old in the Honda Odyssey was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were five passengers in the car, including a 13-year-old male, 11-year-old female, 9-year-old female, 6-year-old female, and 2-year-old female. They were also transported to the hospital as a precaution, and all occupants of the Honda Odyssey were treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.