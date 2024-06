article

A 91-year-old Waupun man is dead after a crash in Dodge County occurred on Thursday, June 27.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car in the ditch on US Highway 151, south of State Highway 49, in Chester, shortly after 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, a single occupant was located in the car, who was dead.

The crash and death remain under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.