Dodge County Fair Badger State Tractor Pull

The Badger State Tractor Pull at the Dodge County Fair drew a crowd on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The event, which kicked off free evening entertainment at the fair, featured approximately 60 contestants in six classes across the two 300-foot tracks.

They took turns pulling weight transfer sleds, aiming to go the farthest across the parallel tracks.

Classifications included Pro-stock Tractor (PST), Limited Prostock Tractor (LPST), 540 Light Pro Tractor (540LP), Super Farm (SF), Light Limited Super Stock Tractor (LLSS) and Limited Pro Diesel Truck (LPDT). The event featured various pro stock tractors and some of the top-running diesel trucks in the nation.

Organizers said the event draws close to 4,000 viewers every season.