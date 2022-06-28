Dodge County dump truck crash, driver killed: sheriff

article

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed Tuesday in a dump truck crash.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on County Road S at County Road WS in the township of Hubbard.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the dump truck – identified as a 67-year-old man from Iron Ridge – was driving west and ran a stop sign, entered a driveway, crossed over railroad tracks, "vaulted" and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County medical examiner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office