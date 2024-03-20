Dodge County crash; Watertown woman dies, Pardeeville man hurt

article

A 22-year-old Watertown woman died and a 60-year-old Pardeeville man was hurt after a crash on State Highway 16/60 near O’Connor Road in the town of Elba. The intersection is about one mile east of the city of Columbus.

Officials say the wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls of a two-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation showed the woman’s vehicle was westbound on State Highway 16/60, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with the man’s eastbound vehicle. The woman was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene. The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers were the only occupants of each vehicle.

State Highway 16/60 was fully closed between Baden Street and County Highway TT for emergency personnel and the crash investigation.

The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and our Crash Investigation Team. Also responding to the crash were the Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire Department, Fall River Fire Department, Lifestar Paramedics, and Flight For Life.