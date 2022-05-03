Dodge County crash; man dies at hospital days after accident

A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man died at UW Hospital on April 28 following a crash in Dodge County on April 25. The crash happened State Highway 60 east of St. Helena Road, in the Township of Hustisford. The victim has been identified as Daniel Lewicki.

Initial investigation showed that Lewicki was operating a 2020 Dodge Ram Pickup truck that was traveling west on State Highway 60 near St. Helena Road. The Dodge traveled over the center roadway line, through the eastbound traffic lane, and onto the south shoulder where it began a clockwise spin. The Dodge struck a culvert, vaulted and overturned.

The male driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Watertown Hospital, but transferred by medical helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison. On April 28 the man died while at UW Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.