Dodge County crash, Juneau man severely hurt

A Juneau man was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after crashing his truck in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 8.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Township of Burnett.

Sheriff's officials said the man was driving his Ford F350 truck on County Highway E near Swan Road when he came upon vehicles that had slowed down because a driver was turning into a driveway.

The truck driver turned sharply to the left into the eastbound lanes of Highway E and then overcorrected to the right, causing the truck to skid and roll over into the ditch.

The Juneau man was extricated and flown to the hospital with severe injuries.

No one else was hurt.