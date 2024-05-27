Dodge County crash in Elba; 4 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries

Four people are dead and a fifth has life-threatening injuries following a crash early Monday, May 27 on State Highway 16/60 at County Road TT in the Township of Elba.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene – about three miles east of Columbus – around 4 a.m. Monday.

Officials say their initial investigation showed a pickup truck was traveling north on County Highway TT when it failed to stop at the stop sign on County Highway TT at State Highway 16/60. A semi without a trailer was traveling east on State Highway 16/60 when it struck the pickup.

Three of the five people in the pickup truck were pronounced deceased at the scene. They included the driver, 19-year-old Luis Gamillo of Sun Prairie, 17-year-old Erik Gamillo Calzada of Sun Prairie and 16-year-old Ivan Herrera from Madison. An 18-year-old female passenger, Alix Hernandez of Fall River, later died at UW Hospital. A female passenger from the pickup, 18-year-old Joseline Herrera from Madison, was taken to UW Madison Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, May 28, Sheriff Dale Schmidt identified the victims involved in the crash.

The semi was operated by a 57-year-old man from La Farge, Wis., identified as Jeffrey Brown. He was taken to a hospital in Columbus with minor injuries.

Melissa Fabian lives nearby and said the intersection is dangerous.

"It's so sad, I have a son myself," Fabian said. "A lot of T-bone accidents, a lot of just close calls, even myself when I’m coming up to the stop sign. I check at least six times."

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said investigators are still working to determine the official cause of the crash. Officials did note some of the victims were not wearing seat belts.

"It’s very heartbreaking," Fabian said. "Praying for the one who is still holding on."

Schmidt has received several requests regarding prior crashes that have occurred at the intersection.

The Dodge County Highway Department and the Dodge County Traffic Safety Committee have studied this intersection and recommendations have been made to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Schmidt said WisDOT has not approved the requests.

Assisting at the scene was the Beaver Dam Paramedics, Columbus Fire Department, Life Star EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Dodge County Sheriff Chaplains.