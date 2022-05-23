Dodge County crash; driver crosses centerline, strikes dump truck

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, May 23 responded to the scene of traffic crash on County Highway P between County Highway NP and Butler Road, just north of Rubicon.

The initial investigation indicated a northbound passenger car crossed over the centerline and struck a southbound dump truck which was loaded with aggregate. Two passenger cars that were stopped on the side of the road in the area were also struck.

The dump truck overturned and the load of aggregate was covering the highway.

The occupant of the dump truck, a 42-year-old Rubicon man, was transported by ambulance with possible serious injuries. The driver of the passenger car, a 55-year-old Palmyra woman was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

County Highway P is currently closed for the investigation due to debris in the roadway, and it is expected to remain closed for at least a couple more hours.