Dodge County crash, death investigation after man found: sheriff

article

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead two-thirds of a mile away from his crashed vehicle on Friday, Feb. 18.

A sheriff's deputy found the unoccupied vehicle in a farm field in the township of Oak Grove around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle had minor, but disabling damage, officials said.

Deputies tried to contact the Hustisford home of the 32-year-old registered owner of the vehicle, but no one was home. Around 3:20 p.m. the same day, a resident found an unresponsive man on the ground.

The man, 32, was pronounced dead by the Dodge County medical examiner. He was the registered owner of the vehicle in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

