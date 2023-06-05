Dodge County crash, 1 flown to hospital

article

A man was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 151 at Jackson in Dodge County on Monday morning, June 5.

Dodge County deputies were dispatched to the scene around 9 a.m.

Officials said an initial investigation showed a truck driven by a 25-year-old Reeseville man, identified as Austin Krause, was traveling north on Highway 151 when it collided with a semi-truck and trailer. Krause was flown from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, a 56-year-old Juneau man identified as Robert Krieg, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.