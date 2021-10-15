Expand / Collapse search

Dodge County crash: 1 flighted with severe injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - Dodge County deputies responded to the area near State Highway 33 near Sunset Road in the Township of Oak Grove early Friday morning for the report of a crash involving a car and semi.

Initial investigation shows that a 2012 Honda passenger car was traveling west on Highway 33 and a 2017 Kenworth semi-tractor with an enclosed trailer was traveling eastbound on 33. The Honda crossed the centerline and the two collided around 6:30 a.m. 

The driver of the Honda sustained severe injuries and was transported by LifeNet helicopter to Aurora Hospital in Summit, WI. The operator of the semi was not injured in the crash, but a passenger in the truck sustained minor injuries.

Officials are not releasing any additional information at this time. 

