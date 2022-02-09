Expand / Collapse search

Dodge County collision; 2 persons hurt in Trenton township

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Dodge County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Dodge County Sheriff's Office article

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a collision between two vehicles in the Township of Trenton on Wednesday morning, Feb. 9. Two people were hurt in the crash.

The wreck happened at the intersection of County Highway A and US 151 around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say their initial investigation shows a pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling north on County Highway A approaching the US 151 overpass. A Subaru was traveling south on the US 151 southbound off ramp and was approaching a stop sign at the intersection with County Highway A. Officials say the Subaru failed to yield the right of way to the pickup truck – and entered the intersection where it was struck on the driver’s side by the front of the pickup truck. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 81-year-old driver of the Subaru suffered serious injuries and was eventually flown by medical helicopter to Aurora Medical Center in Summit. The 21-year-old driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries.

Assisting at the crash scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Flight for Life, and Dodge County Highway Department.

93rd and Goodrich homicide, man dead: medical examiner
article

93rd and Goodrich homicide, man dead: medical examiner

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a homicide near 93rd Street and Goodrich Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Milwaukee police shooting suspect pleads not guilty
article

Milwaukee police shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Jetrin Rodthong pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in connection with the shooting of a Milwaukee police officer and theft of his squad car.

Wauwatosa launches COVID vaccine campaign
article

Wauwatosa launches COVID vaccine campaign

The City of Wauwatosa Health Department announced on Wednesday, Feb. 9 the launch of a new campaign encouraging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pizza Shuttle making employee-owned change as founder sells

Pizza Shuttle's founder and co-owner is selling the business to his employees, the employee-owned transition part of a growing nationwide effort.