Dodge County collision; 2 persons hurt in Trenton township

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a collision between two vehicles in the Township of Trenton on Wednesday morning, Feb. 9. Two people were hurt in the crash.

The wreck happened at the intersection of County Highway A and US 151 around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say their initial investigation shows a pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling north on County Highway A approaching the US 151 overpass. A Subaru was traveling south on the US 151 southbound off ramp and was approaching a stop sign at the intersection with County Highway A. Officials say the Subaru failed to yield the right of way to the pickup truck – and entered the intersection where it was struck on the driver’s side by the front of the pickup truck.

The 81-year-old driver of the Subaru suffered serious injuries and was eventually flown by medical helicopter to Aurora Medical Center in Summit. The 21-year-old driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries.

Assisting at the crash scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Flight for Life, and Dodge County Highway Department.